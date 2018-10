Man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was shot and wounded in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:35 p.m., the 21-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 5900 block of West Eire Street when someone in a vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the left calf and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.