Man shot in thigh in Back of the Yards

A 21-year-old man was struck by gunfire Saturday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was standing by his vehicle in the 4400 block of South Morgan Street about 1:31 a.m., Chicago police said. A group of people started arguing and one of them fired shots. The suspect may have driven away in a maroon vehicle.

The man was hit in the thigh and he took himself to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

