Man wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was standing outside when someone in a group shot him in the hip, forearm and torso about 10:05 p.m. in 5300 block of West Huron, Chicago police said.

A friend took him to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition stabilized.