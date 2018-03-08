Man wounded in North Side shooting

A man was shot early Thursday in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the North Side.

About 12:05 a.m., the 18-year-old was driving in the 2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue when he tried to pass some people pushing a disabled vehicle, Chicago Police said.

Before he could pass, someone took out a gun and fired shots, hitting him in the back of the neck, police said.

The man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said. He was transferred later to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.