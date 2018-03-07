Married couple shot in targeted home invasion in Harvey

A man and woman were shot in what police believe was a targeted home invasion Tuesday in south suburban Harvey.

The husband and wife, both 29-years-old, were shot when three males entered and “ransacked” their home before firing shots about 3 p.m. in the 1400 of S. Turlington Ave., according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey.

The couple drove themselves to the hospital after the shooting. The woman was shot once in the leg and once in the arm and was in good condition. The man was shot in the leg and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said Howard.

Police responded to calls of shots fired and upon arrival found multiplied shell casings on the ground outside the home, Howard said.

The invasion appears to be an isolated incident and it is believed that the couple was targeted. Police are considering a number of theories, including involvement of gangs and drugs, Howard said.

The investigation is ongoing as police speak to witnesses and the couple, Howard said.