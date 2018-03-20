Injuries reported in shooting at Maryland school

GREAT MILLS, Md. — A sheriff’s spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary’s County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn’t know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they’re monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.