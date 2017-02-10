Mayor: Chicago welcomes Puerto Ricans fleeing their destroyed homes

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Monday he’s preparing Chicago for a “massive climate change re-settlement” of residents from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico that, one alderman predicted, could double the city’s Puerto Rican population of nearly 103,000.

Just as Houston opened its arms to New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, so, too, will Chicago literally become a sanctuary city in every sense of the word for displaced residents of Hurricane Maria.

Already, about 1,600 Puerto Rican residents have re-settled in Chicago, largely through the efforts of their family members in Chicago. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus, predicted another 100,000 Puerto Rican refuges could pour into Chicago.

Emanuel said, “We saw it years ago when Houston absorbed people from New Orleans. We as a city have to be set up to do that as it relates to what happened in Puerto Rico . . . on housing, schools, health care and the whole sense of re-settlement,” the mayor said. “It’s gonna take a sustained effort to help coordinate and help people.”

Emanuel said he has already reached out to Cardinal Blasé Cupich to coordinate with the city to provide housing, social services and health care to Puerto Rican refugees.

Standing on a podium filled with city officials, the mayor said, “What’s back here is 1,000 people deep” to help in the re-settlement effort.

Puerto Rican residents are welcome in Chicago, Emanuel said, adding there are “thousands of people here in Chicago who have family and loved ones [in Puerto Rico]. They want to bring ’em [to Chicago]. They’re gonna know we’re here.”

He noted that the same kind of coordination helped 1,000 children from Central America re-settle in Chicago after being “caught on the border.”

“What the federal government did in the last six days is inadequate — and I’m being gentle in my criticism of it. Totally inadequate on a human level, totally inadequate that, somehow, these are not citizens of the United States of America,” the mayor said.

“That said, I can either take my energy and criticize them for their inadequacy, or take my energy and time and focus on getting ourselves organized,” Emanuel said. “So if they have loved ones, they can bring ’em. The kids can get in school. They can get the health care they need. They can get . . . a roof over their head. As many tomorrows as it takes.”

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Chicago) just returned from a weekend in Puerto Rico with five family members — his wife’s parents, two grandnephews and a grandniece. All five will be staying at the Gutierrez home in Portage Park.

Gutierrez noted that 80 percent of the city of New Orleans was re-settled after Hurricane Katrina. Chicago must be prepared for a similarly “huge” re-settlement.

“Our goal here together is to make Chicago to Puerto Rico what Houston was for New Orleans. Every time somebody thinks of New Orleans, they think . . . of Houston,” Gutierrez said.

“I want people to remember Chicago as a place where people came when they were traumatized — when they were ill, when they didn’t have any hope, that this was a place they could come to and we gave them the kinds of resources they need so they could get back on their feet.”

As Chicago prepares to open its arms to Puerto Rican refugees, 22 members of the Chicago Fire Department will be traveling to Puerto Rico on their own time, armed with medical supplies and communications equipment.