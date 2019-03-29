Baby born in restroom of McDonald’s in Norwood Park

A baby was born inside a McDonald's restaurant in the 6100 block of North Milwaukee on March 29, 2019. | Google Street View

A baby was born in a restroom stall of a McDonald’s restaurant Friday afternoon in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Paramedics showed up at 3:45 p.m. and learned the child had already been delivered inside the restaurant, located at 6125 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Juan Hernandez said.

General Manager Leon DeGarie said he was working in the kitchen when a woman screamed from the door of the restroom.

“Call 911! She’s having a baby,” LeGarie recalled the woman saying.

He rushed to her and saw a woman sitting on a toilet after delivering the baby, DeGarie said. He said the woman’s friend or sister was in the stall holding the baby.

“They were screaming, ‘Oh my God, we just had a baby!'” DeGarie said.

The manager went back to the dining room and yelled for a doctor, DeGarie said, but there weren’t any.

“Some guys said they weren’t doctors but went in anyway to try and help,” said DeGarie, who told an employee to call 911 before he went back to the kitchen to catch up on orders.

“I had to come back to the kitchen because there was work,” DeGarie said. “I had to multitask. It was so quick.”

An ambulance showed up about five minutes later, DeGarie said. The mother was wheeled out on a stretcher and a paramedic walked out holding the newborn.

The child and her mother, 37, were taken to Resurrection Medical Center, Hernandez said. Their conditions were stabilized.