Michelle Obama decries lack of diversity in politics

PHILADELPHIA — Michelle Obama says the lack of diversity among some segments of the political landscape is a reason that “people don’t trust politics.”

The former first lady made the comments in an onstage interview with television producer Shonda Rhimes at a Philadelphia women’s conference Tuesday.

Obama recalled seeing a split in Congress while attending her husband’s State of the Union addresses at the Capitol. She says one side of the room was “all men, all white,” while the other side had some women and people of color.

Republicans and Democrats traditionally sit in party blocks at the annual presidential speeches.

Obama also received a surprise 25th wedding anniversary message from former President Barack Obama at the event. In a video, Obama praised his wife’s strength, grace, determination and honesty.