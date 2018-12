Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Lawndale

A man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Cardinal Reneal, 64, was last seen Monday in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing a white camouflage coat, black pants, white gym shoes and a black skull cap, police said. He was described as 5-foot-6 black man, weighing 145 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone who knows Reneal’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.