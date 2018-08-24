Motorcyclist dies from South Holland crash

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car last week in the south suburban South Holland.

About 1:10 a.m. Aug. 17, Cicero Porter, 56, was driving a motorcycle west on Old Vincennes Road near Van Drunen Road when he collided into a car that was heading south, according to South Holland police. The two are believed to have collided as they entered a curve.

Porter, who lived in the south suburban Calumet City, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died Wednesday morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy found he died of complications of multiple injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

No one else was injured and no charges related to the crash have been filed, police said Friday.

“If we can continue to raise motorcycle awareness, both drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road,” South Holland Police Chief Shawn Staples said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the family of Cicero Porter.”