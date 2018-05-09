Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-355 ramp in Lisle

A man died after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday on a ramp from the Reagan Memorial Tollway to the Veterans Memorial Tollway in west suburban Lisle.

Nicholas A. Rodriguez was driving a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle east on I-88 at 3:53 a.m. when he took the ramp to southbound I-355 and the exit to Ogden Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

He lost control of the bike on the ramp and it hit a light pole past Toll Plaza 81, state police said. Rodriguez, who lived in Yorkville, was dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday morning, state police said.