Motorcyclist veers off road in Thorton

Police investigate a crash around 3:08 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 in the area of Ridge Rd and Halsted Ave in Thorton. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A motorcyclist veered of the road early Saturday in south suburban Thorton.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. in the area of Ridge Road and Halsted Avenue, according to Thorton police and fire officials.

Emergency crews initially could not locate the motorcyclist, who was thrown from his bike, officials said.

He was eventually found and then taken to a hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn’t released.