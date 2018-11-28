NB I-55 down to a single lane for emergency pavement repairs near Channahon

Northbound I-55 has been reduced to a single lane near southwest suburban Channahon for emergency pavement repairs.

The right lane of northbound I-55 was closed Wednesday for emergency pavement work south of Arsenal Road, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The lane was expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closure was expected to cause long delays on northbound I-55 between Illinois Route 113 and Arsenal Road, IDOT said. Drivers heading north could exit I-55 to Illinois Route 47 in Dwight and then use I-80 to reconnect with I-55.