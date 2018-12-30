New Year’s Eve: 5 places to ring in 2019 in Chicago

Revelers looking to ring in 2019 in style have no shortage of city options this year. From fireworks displays to sausages at swanky restaurants, here are a few of the things going on in Chicago for New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks at Navy Pier

Navy Pier’s annual fireworks display will start at midnight, though arriving in advance is highly recommended to go through security checkpoints — and find the right viewing spot. Those wanting to celebrate at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand) can get tickets or make official reservations, too. If the pier closes due to capacity those with advance tickets or official reservations will be directed the appropriate area.

Fireworks along the Chicago River

A new fireworks show will also take place this year just west of the Navy Pier display, with spectators able to enjoy it along the Chicago River. That show will also start at midnight.

The fireworks will stretch from Wolf Point in River North to Lake Shore Drive, with bridge launch sites at Franklin Street, Clark Street and Wabash Avenue; and barge launch sites at Hyatt Regency Chicago and Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Sidewalks west of Franklin will close on the west side of the Franklin Street Bridge, and east of Clark Street and Wabash, at 7 p.m., city officials said. The Riverwalk will close at 10 p.m.

Full road closures that will last through the show start at 11 p.m., including Wacker from Lake Street to Stetson.

There are also party locations at Gibson’s Italia(233 N. Canal), SPIN Chicago (344 N. State), Swissotel (323 E. Upper Wacker), LondonHouse Chicago (85 E. Upper Wacker) and the Odyssey River Cruise (Navy Pier). Swissotel and LondonHouse also have hotel packages.

Hot Doug’s pop up

Though the original storefront closed in 2014, Hot Doug’s is back for New Year’s Eve with a pop-up hot dog stand at Booth One in the Gold Coast (1301 N. State Parkway). From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., diners can enjoy gourmet sausages, duck fat fries and a cash bar with all cocktails, wine and beer under $10. Advance registration is required, and tickets will set you back $75.

The Whistler’s 10th Annual New Year’s Eve Party

The Logan Square bar (2421 N. Milwaukee) is offering drinks from their “Best of 2018” cocktail menu and vinyl selections from DJ Pee-Oui and DJ Zzzosma. Tickets for the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. event are $55 and include three drinks — two drink tickets and a midnight toast — as well as guaranteed entry.

Zoo Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year with a DJ, a couple of cash bars, games and giveaways under the glow of zoo lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo (2001 N. Clark) Monday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The trip home — or to the next party — will be free thanks to CTA, which is providing free rides from 10 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.