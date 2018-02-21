Niles North High School evacuated after threat

Niles North High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received information about a threat against the school.

Officers responded to the school and were investigating the credibility of the threat, according to Skokie Police.

No injuries were reported and all students were being bused to Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton St., to be picked up by parents, police said.

Parents and others were being told not to go to Niles North High School while the investigation is underway.

All Niles North High School students, regardless of normal transportation at dismissal, will be bused to Niles… https://t.co/HvZroxzgxM — Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) February 21, 2018

Information was not immediately available from School District 219 officials.