No injuries after car crashes into Logan Square home

Chicago Police officers look for a missing license plate from the vehicle that crashed into an apartment building Thursday night in Logan Square. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cameron Berwald said he is fortunate he wasn’t injured after a car smashed into his apartment Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 11:49 p.m., a 38-year-old male in a red Acura SUV swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle in the 2400 block of West Wabansia Avenue and struck the wall of a building, Chicago police said.

The wall turned out to be Berwald’s living room window, who was in his bedroom at the time of the crash.

“I was laying in bed watching stuff on my phone and all of a sudden I hear glass shattering,” Berwald said, “I put some clothes on and come out and see that there is a car in my wall.”

Berwald lamented the damage to his property but said he was lucky he was in bed at the time. “I’m glad I wasn’t at my computer desk which was right in front of the window.”

The driver of the Acura did not suffer any injuries but was cited for driving without insurance, police said.