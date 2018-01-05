No injuries reported after Mayday called at Englewood fire

Firefighters put out a second-alarm fire that started Thursday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Crews responded about 11:20 p.m. to the fire in a two-story apartment building in the 6800 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. About 15 minutes later, the department’s response had been upgraded to a second alarm.

A Mayday was called about 11:40 p.m. when a crew member fell through the floor, Chicago Fire Media said. Authorities said the member was “being checked out. But seems fine.”

Deputy District Chief Rosalind Jones told reporters at the scene that the firefighter did not suffer any injuries.

Firefighters went defensive about 11:45 p.m. as the fire had spread to two buildings, Chicago Fire Media said. Flames could be seen coming from the roofs of both buildings.

About 1:45 a.m., crews remained on scene checking for hot spots after the fire had been struck out.