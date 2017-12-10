No one injured in Naperville house fire

No one was injured when a fire started Wednesday night at a home in west suburban Naperville.

Fire crews responded at 8:07 p.m. to a call of smoke at home in the 1000 block of Erb Farm Court, according to the Naperville Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters confirmed that no one was in the home, and quickly struck out a blaze in the back of the first floor.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The home was deemed uninhabitable.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.