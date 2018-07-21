None injured in fire at Elgin water treatment facility

No injuries were reported in a fire Friday at a water treatment plant in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a building housing large quantities of chemicals by a water inlet area at the multi-structure facility at 375 West River Road, according to the Elgin Fire Department. The blaze caused a fire suppression system to activate and an alarm to sound, and two water treatment employees were able to get out of the building.

The alarm was upgraded to include hazardous materials technicians from Elgin and South Elgin to help determine the extent of the hazards involved, the fire department said. When firefighters entered the building, the fire was already extinguished, and there was minimal chemical involvement.

An initial investigation showed an electrical motor may have failed and overheated to cause the fire, the fire department said. There was not any impact on the ability to maintain water treatment operations.