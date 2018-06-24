Officers injured while responding to crash on South Side

Two Chicago Police Officers were injured during a crash about 2:20 a.m. Sunday June 24, 2018 in the 8600 block of South Jeffrey Ave. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two Chicago Police officers were injured while they responded to a car crash early Sunday in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., the officers were rear ended in their squad car in the 6800 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

They were taken to a hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Police did not have information about the condition of the people involved in the original accident.