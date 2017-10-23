Ohio man fatally struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Portage

Investigators are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that fatally struck an Ohio man Saturday night in northwest Indiana.

About 11:15 p.m., 46-year-old Brian N. Bradford had left a gas station and was walking along the south side of the road near the Travel Inn Motel in the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 20 in Portage, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

His body was thrown into the middle of the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Bradford, who lived in Minford, Ohio, suffered massive blunt force injuries in the crash. A forensic autopsy and toxicology will be performed as part of the investigation.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the driver of the truck sped away after the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The Portage Police Department is investigating the incident.