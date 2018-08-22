Editor-in-chief of Brazil’s most read newspaper, Folha de S. Paulo, dies at 61

Otavio Frias Filho, the editor-in-chief who helped turn the mid-sized, conservative Daily Folha de S. Paulo into Brazil’s best-read daily newspaper, has died at 61. | Daily Folha de S. Paulo via AP

SAO PAULO — The editor-in-chief who helped turn a mid-sized, conservative newspaper into Brazil’s best-read daily has died.

Otavio Frias Filho was 61 and had started at the paper, called Daily Folha de S. Paulo, as a teenager and led it as editor for 34 years.

Frias Filho died early Tuesday at a Sao Paulo hospital, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, according to Folha, which has an average daily circulation of 360,000 copies and an even broader influence thanks to the popular website it owns — UOL.

As editor, Frias Filho focused on bolstering investigations and giving voice to a wide variety of views. He was also known for demanding accountability of reporters. Folha says it was the first paper in Latin America to have an ombudsman and a correction section.