Out of police academy, Eddie Johnson’s son assigned to dad’s old district

Daniel Johnson, left, recently graduated from the Chicago Police Academy. He'll be assigned to his father's old district, Gresham, on the South Side. Last year, Daniel Johnson donated a kidney to his father. | Instagram and Sun-Times file photos

Fresh out of the Chicago Police Academy, Supt. Eddie Johnson’s son, Daniel Johnson, is headed to his father’s old stomping grounds on the South Side.

Daniel Johnson, a recent graduate of the academy, will be assigned to the Gresham District, where his father worked for years and eventually served as district commander, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He joined the academy six months ago, Guglielmi added.

Last year, the younger Johnson underwent surgery to donate a kidney to his father.

In January 2017, Eddie Johnson was hospitalized after he nearly collapsed at a press conference. He later disclosed that he was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis — acute kidney inflammation — in his mid-20s.

In August, the Johnson men successfully underwent a transplant procedure at Rush University Medical Center. Eddie Johnson said his son volunteered before being asked to donate the organ.

Daniel Johnson isn’t Eddie Johnson’s only relative within the department.

His wife, Nakia Fenner, is a lieutenant assigned to the Deering District on the South Side.

Last week, she filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming she was denied a promotion by her husband’s department because she’s a victim of discrimination.