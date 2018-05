Overnight Congress Parkway closures planned for utility work in Loop

Parts of Congress Parkway will close for utility work overnight in the Loop.

Eastbound Congress will close at 8 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Clark, east on Harrison and north on State back to Congress, officials said. Westbound Congress and southbound Clark will remain open.