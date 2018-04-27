Pair charged with shooting 50-year-old man to death in Lawndale

Two men have been charged with murder for a shooting Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Dureya Lark, 30, and Damarcus Washington, 22, were each charged with a felony count of first degree murder for the killing of 50-year-old Johnny Shanklin, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shanklin was standing on a corner about 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the back, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

Officers spotted Lark and Washington driving away from the scene of the shooting, police said. They tossed a handgun out of the vehicle before it crashed, and then they got out and tried to run away on foot.

The men were arrested at 9:03 p.m. in the 2100 block of South St. Louis, police said. Investigators recovered the gun.

Lark, who lives in West Englewood on the South Side, has prior felony convictions for drug and burglary charges and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Washington, who lives in Lawndale, has a prior conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

They were both expected to appear in bond court on Friday.