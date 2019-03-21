Pair of vans swiped in Budlong Woods, Arcadia Terrace: police

Police are warning North Side residents about two reported work van thefts this week in the Budlong Woods and Arcadia Terrace neighborhoods.

In each incident, the thief or thieves stole a work van that was left locked and parked on a street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first theft happened between 7 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West Berwyn Avenue, while the other incident took place between 1:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.