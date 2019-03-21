Pair of vans swiped in Budlong Woods, Arcadia Terrace: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are warning North Side residents about two reported work van thefts this week in the Budlong Woods and Arcadia Terrace neighborhoods.
In each incident, the thief or thieves stole a work van that was left locked and parked on a street, according to an alert from Chicago police.
The first theft happened between 7 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West Berwyn Avenue, while the other incident took place between 1:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.