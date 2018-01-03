Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Evanston

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday in north suburban Evanston, police said..

The 27-year-old man was struck by a vehicle about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Howard Street, according to Evanston police. He lived in Chicago.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash, police said.

The stretch of Howard from Ridge to Elmwood Avenue remained closed Wednesday morning as police investigated the crash.