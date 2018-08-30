Person found with fatal gunshot wound in Bronzeville

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:20 a.m., a female of unknown age was found in the 4000 block of South King Drive after she was shot in the head, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:24 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office hadn’t identified her Thursday night.