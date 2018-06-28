Person in custody after fatal fire in Gary

A person was taken into custody Thursday after a woman died in a northwest Indiana fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. after a fire at her home in the 3400 block of Johnson Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Her identity wasn’t immediately released, and the manner and cause of her death was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.

A Gary police spokeswoman said a detective took a person into custody about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in connection with the fire.

More details weren’t provided.