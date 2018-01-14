Person injured in Elgin house fire

One person was injured in a fire Saturday night at a home in northwest suburban Elgin.

Fire crews responded at 7:25 p.m. to a call of a fire on an unused mattress in the attic of the home in the 400 block of South Street, according to the Elgin Fire Department. The fire was quickly brought under control.

The person who reported the fire was exposed to smoke during the incident, the fire department said. She was treated at the scene.

A firefighter was shocked when he came into contact with an exposed electric wire, the fire department said. The building’s electricity was immediately shut down, and the firefighter was able to continue working.

The extensive fire in the windowless attic required firefighters to cut a hole in the roof to gain access to the blaze, the fire department said. The fire caused an estimated loss of $15,000.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, and the first and second floor residents were relocated, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.