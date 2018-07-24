Person injured in hit and run in Englewood

A person was injured Monday night in a hit and run crash in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A male, whose age was not known, was driving a Cadillac Escalade northbound when a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck him, causing the Escalade to crash into an abandoned laundromat at 9:52 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the other vehicle, a black Pontiac Grand Prix, drove southbound on South Halsted Street, police said.

The driver of the Escalade was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Area South detectives were investigating.