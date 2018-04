Person killed in Gary accident

A person died Saturday night in an accident in Gary, Indiana.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Broadway, according to the Lake County Coroner.

The female, whose age and identity were not released, died from blunt force trauma from the accident, the coroner said.

The Gary Police Department and EMS were investigating.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for details.