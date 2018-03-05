Person of interest questioned after shots fired in South Loop parking garage

A person of interest was being questioned by authorities Monday evening in connection with a shooting at a South Loop parking garage.

About 4:30 p.m., two males got out of a dark-colored SUV and began shooting in the direction of a dark-colored sedan in a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Clark, according to Chicago Police.

The two shooters ran away and no one was hurt, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting and were questioning a person of interest, police said.