Person robbed fast food restaurant at gunpoint in Aurora

A person robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night in west suburban Aurora.

About 9:05 p.m., the male suspect, whose face was concealed, walked up to a 17-year-old boy who was working behind the counter at the Subway in the 1600 block of Montgomery Road, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, according to Aurora police. The employe then handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the robber ran off south along the west side of the restaurant.

The boy and his co-worker, a 16-year-old girl, weren’t injured, police said.

The suspect was described as a male, standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime stoppers that lead to an arrest can qualify for a cash reward.