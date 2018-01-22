Person runs from CPD officers after being shot near 69th St. Red Line station

A person who was wounded in a shooting Monday morning near a CTA Red Line station on the South Side ran away from Chicago Police officers responding to the shooting.

Officers were called about 6:58 a.m. for reports of a person shot near the 69th Street Red Line station, 15 W. 69th St., according to Chicago Police.

They arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound to the hand, but he refused to get medical attention and ran away from the responding officers, police said. Further details were not available.