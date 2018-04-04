Person shot by University of Chicago police after burglary report

A person was shot by University of Chicago police after reports of a burglary Tuesday night in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

University police were called about a burglary in progress at 10:13 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kimbark, according to Chicago Police. The officers became involved in a confrontation with a male suspect which led to at least one of the officers shooting him in the shoulder.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

“The University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation of the incident,” a University of Chicago spokesman said. “The officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”