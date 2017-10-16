Police: Armed robbers targeting cabbies in South Shore

Police are warning of armed robbers targeting cabdrivers in the South Shore neighborhood.

Each time, the cabdriver picked up multiple men and once they arrive at their destination, the drivers are threatened at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The robbers take cab receipts and personal property and then run away.

The robberies happened:

at 4:32 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 7600 block of South Phillips;

at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 7600 block of South Phillips; and

at 7 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 7800 block of South Essex.

The suspects are described as between two and four black men between 20 and 30 years old and wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.