Police: At least 1 person killed in west suburban crash on I-88

At least one person was killed in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 88 in the west suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 10:37 a.m. on eastbound I-88, just west of Route 47, police said. It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the crash.

Eastbound traffic on I-88 is closed and being diverted off to Peace Road while authorities investigate the crash, police said. The cause remains under investigation.