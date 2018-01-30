Police: Attempted home invader fatally shoots accomplice in Ravenswood

An attempted home invader shot his accomplice to death Tuesday night on the front porch of a home in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

At 9:51 p.m., a male and a 43-year-old man were attempting to break into a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood when they ran into several family members at the front door, according to Chicago Police. The male then fired shots in the direction of the front porch, striking the man in his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one in the home was injured, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.