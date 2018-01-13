Police: Charges pending against man who fired at CPD officers in Austin

A man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly shooting at Chicago Police officers in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Austin District officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun near the 5500 block of West Adams, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. When they tried to question him, the man ran away through an alley.

After a brief foot chase through the alley, the man fired at the officers, Guglielmi said. The officers took cover and no one was struck by gunfire.

They took the man into custody a short time later and a gun was recovered, Guglielmi said. He said the officers did not return fire during the incident.

Charges were pending against the man Saturday afternoon, Guglielmi said.