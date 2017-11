Police: Man dies after crashing into semi in Park Manor

A man died after his vehicle rear-ended a semi truck Wednesday morning in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:30 a.m., the 34-year-old man suffered some type of medical emergency and slammed into the back of a semi in the 7000 block of South South Chicago, police said.

He died at the scene, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.