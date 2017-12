Police: Man killed in Cragin shooting

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the Northwest Side Cragin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was shot in the chest at 1:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Long, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information about his death.

Further details were not immediately available.