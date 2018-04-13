Police: Man tried luring 10-year-old near child North Center elementary school

A man tried luring a child at recess Thursday on the North Side. | Google Earth

A man suspected to have early dementia tried luring a 10-year-old child Thursday near a North Center neighborhood elementary school.

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. while the students at Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School, 3730 N. Oakley Ave., were at recess, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

A man in his 60s made hand gestures to a 10-year-old child to come closer, then touched the child on the shoulder and spoke incoherently to them, police said. The child ran away and told school personnel.

The man was described as an Asian or Hispanic wearing a tan-colored baseball hat, tan-colored jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He may have mental health concerns or possibly dementia.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.