Police offer reward for info leading to arrests in fatal Calumet City shooting

Police are offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in south suburban Calumet City.

Marvel Turnbo, 23, and 19-year-old Kanique Kuykendoll are wanted in connection with a Jan. 15 fatal shooting, according to a statement from Chicago’s Violent Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of officers and agents from the Chicago Police Department, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the FBI.

Turnbo is described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, the task force said. Kuykendoll, who also goes by “Ayo Murdar,” is described as a 6-foot-4, 150-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous, the task force said.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading directly to their arrests, the task force said.

Anyone with information should call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700 or Calumet City police at (708) 866-2500.