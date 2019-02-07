Police search for 3 men suspected of burglarizing Lawndale apartments

Police are looking for a trio of male burglars who struck two apartments recently in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The three of them broke into the apartments through the rear door to take property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

They were described as black men between the ages of 22 and 32, police said.

The pair of robberies occurred:

between 10 p.m. Jan. 22 and 7:15 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 3600 block of West 19th Street; and

about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 2100 block of South Millard Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.