Police warn of West Town garage burglaries

Police are warning Near West Side residents about two burglaries last week in the West Town neighborhood.

Suspects forced their way into residential garages in the 2200 block of West Huron Street and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened between 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 11 a.m. Oct. 15, and the other happened between 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 6 a.m. Oct 19, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.