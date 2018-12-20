Pritzker names three heavy-hitting deputy governors but mum on salaries

Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced three heavy-hitters to serve as his deputy governors: State Rep. Christian Mitchell, former Chicago Board of Education head Jesse Ruiz and former Illinois Comptroller Dan Hynes.

But while announcing the high-profile hires, the Pritzker administration said they did not have salary details for the deputy governors, which will become public information within weeks.

Hynes was elected comptroller in 1998 and was re-elected in 2002 and 2006. He also serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee.

Mitchell — who has ascended quickly in Illinois politics — was recently named the interim executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois. He’s served as a state representative of the 26th District since 2013.

Ruiz currently serves as the president of the Chicago Park District and is a former vice-president of the Chicago Board of Education and chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education. Ruiz most recently ran for attorney general in the Democratic primary.

Pritzker’s transition team also named Alexis Sturm as the state’s budget director. Sturm currently serves as the director of cash management and bond reporting for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Nikki Budzinski, a former labor campaign director on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and a Pritzker campaign adviser, will work as a senior adviser to the Pritzker administration. Erin Guthrie will serve as the Director of the Illinois Dept. of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. Guthrie is now the regional general manager for Uber Midwest in Chicago.

Gov. Bruce Rauner will end his term with two deputy governors: former Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger and Trey Childress. Both were paid a yearly salary of $138,000.