No charges in Indianapolis cops’ fatal shooting of unarmed black man

INDIANAPOLIS — A special prosecutor is citing the claims of self-defense by two Indianapolis police officers for his decision to not file criminal charges against them in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter, appointed to investigate the shooting in Indianapolis, says he found insufficient evidence to refute the officers’ claims that they feared imminent injury or death when they shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey on June 29.

Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop on June 29 when he suddenly drove off. After a short chase, Bailey crashed into a fence and tree. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard then approached the vehicle and fired.

Bailey’s family has sued the city, alleging excessive force. The lawsuit states the officers fired at least 11 shots at Bailey and four bullets struck him in the back.

Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they have provided no details on what prompted the officers to shoot.