Rash of vehicle thefts reported on Northwest Side

A series of motor vehicle thefts in recent weeks on the city’s Northwest Side have prompted Chicago Police to issue a community alert.

At least 12 thefts have been reported between Jan. 23 and Feb. 8 in and around the Albany Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods, police said.

In the majority of the thefts, the vehicles were parked on the street, police said. In at least two cases the vehicle was left running with keys in the ignition, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.